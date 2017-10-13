Graham Norton is such a provocateur!!

During Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Nicole Kidman got all kinds of flustered when the British chat show host brought up the intimate kiss she shared with Alexander Skarsgård at this year's Emmys. Oh boy!!!

Related: Nicole Sparkle On The BFI Red Carpet!

In case you forgot, when the True Blood alum won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie trophy for his work in Big Little Lies, ASkars planted a big kiss on Nicole -- RIGHT IN FRONT OF HER HUSBAND, Keith Urban. Understandably, the lippy exchange sent the internet into a tizzy.

Clearly, there was nothing super scandalous about the kiss, BUT Nicole did a horrible job at trying to downplay the "congratulatory" smooch. Be sure to ch-ch-check out Kidman getting all worked up for yourself (below)!

[Image via CBS/YouTube.]