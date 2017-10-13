Pink Opens Up About Struggling With Monogamy, Not Having Sex In A YEAR, & Much More In New Interview!

Pink is getting very real while promoting her new album Beautiful Trauma!

Chatting with The Guardian, the singer got deep about her personal life, like her marriage to Carey Hart, which she'll have you know is "work!"

The two married in 2006, but split in 2008 only to reconcile in 2009.

Related: Pink Says Dr. Luke Is "Not A Good Person"

Talking about their relationship, Pink mused about a period when they went without sex for a year:

"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some. And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the shit you like. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's good again."

Wow!

And the 38-year-old shared her thoughts on not wanting to put a label on her sexuality, too:

"But I think people like Miley [Cyrus] … I feel like people are just less inclined to be labelled now, which I really like. That's where I was always coming from. Just, leave it alone. I just wanna live my life. I don't need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. Cos I don't know yet. And I never say never…"

The starlet also spoke about how different she is now as a mom:

"Other people's parents wouldn't let me come over when I was a kid. I was the shithead. No one wanted their kid anywhere near me. I was the runaway, I was the fuck-up, I was the one that had the mouth, I was always in trouble. And now, moms are like: ‘I love that my daughter loves you.' How the world turns."

LOLz! For real.

Read on for even more HIGHlights from the momma of two's interview (below):

On pop feuds: "I hate [the feuds]. I despise how readily available they are. That's the only thing I'm a little more thoughtful about."

On her MTV VMAs Vanguard award speech being an inspiration, and how daughter Willow was unimpressed: "I think it's beautiful, because it was an experience that my daughter and I had, and if it can make somebody else feel better about themselves, then I'm all for it. But it's sad that it resonated with that many people. I hate how much we hate ourselves, and I hate how young it is now. It's hard to watch… [Willow] thinks I'm a total dork." On getting real in her music: "I started to realize that when I am the most uncomfortable and the most vulnerable and saying the most honest, shameful shit, that's what's getting to somebody else. And I'm basically having therapy and somebody else is getting something from it. That's the only thing that was meaningful to me. I didn't care about winning awards or being on the cover of magazines or people liking me. That was never what moved my needle." On grudges, specifically following her falling out with Linda Perry: "I just don't believe in grudges any more. I'm too tired. I have two kids." On the fierce reaction from her song Dear Mr President, which is about George W. Bush: "I was booed on stage. I had everything but tomatoes thrown at me. I stopped in the middle of a show and said, ‘Do you hear that?' and everyone said ‘Yeah.' I was like, ‘That's the sound of powerlessness'. Fuck you! It was really polarizing, but I think ultimately whether people agree with me or not, they can never say that I've been inauthentic. I'm OK with that because that's more important to me. I don't want necessarily to be agreed with, I want to learn." On picking the name of new album: "That's why I named the album Beautiful Trauma, because life is fucking traumatic. There's natural disasters at every turn and there's kids starving and there's [Donald] Trump and there's all kinds of stuff going on, but there's beautiful people in the world that are having a blast and being good to each other and helping others. Because I can be dark, I try to constantly remind myself that there's more good than bad."

Thoughts??

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: beautiful trauma, breakups, carey hart, love line, marriage, monogamy, mtv, music minute, pink, politik, sexuality, vmas