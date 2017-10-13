Vanessa Marquez is calling B.S. on George Clooney's condemnation of Harvey Weinstein!

As we previously reported, the 56-year-old industry vet publicly denounced the indie movie mogul following The New York Times and The New Yorker's exposés detailing Weinstein's decades of sexual misconduct. While the A-lister has dubbed Harvey's behavior as "indefensible," a former ER costar has since accused Clooney of being a "predator" as well.

Related: Lisa Bloom Talks Taking On Weinstein As A Client

WHAT?? Earlier this week, Miz Marquez took to Twitter to accuse George of having her "blacklisted" for speaking out about the harassment she witnessed on the set of the medical drama. Vanessa, who played Nurse Wendy Goldman for three seasons, wrote:

[Image via Twitter/WENN.]