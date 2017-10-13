Stephen Colbert's Interview With Donald Trump Really Is Fake News — But It's Funny As Hell!

We'd love to see Stephen Colbert REALLY interview Donald Trump.

But until then we'll take what we can get, which is a HIGHlarious re-edit of Trump's interview with slobbering toadie Sean Hannity.

Video: Jimmy Kimmel Is Eager To Have Trump On His Show For Real

Of course, Colbert isn't nearly so kind as the Fox News pundit…

Ch-ch-check out all the truth in the totally fake interview (above)!

Tags: donald trump, highlarious, interview, late night tv, politik, sean hannity, stephen colbert, the late show, tv news