Stephen Colbert's Interview With Donald Trump Really Is Fake News — But It's Funny As Hell!

Stephen Colbert's Interview With Donald Trump Really Is Fake News — But It's Funny As Hell!

10/13/2017 1:33 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpStephen ColbertHIGHlariousLate Night TV

We'd love to see Stephen Colbert REALLY interview Donald Trump.

But until then we'll take what we can get, which is a HIGHlarious re-edit of Trump's interview with slobbering toadie Sean Hannity.

Video: Jimmy Kimmel Is Eager To Have Trump On His Show For Real

Of course, Colbert isn't nearly so kind as the Fox News pundit…

Ch-ch-check out all the truth in the totally fake interview (above)!

