The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Jason Momoa Dragged On Twitter After Clip Resurfaces Of Him Saying He Enjoyed Working On GoT Because He Got To 'Rape Beautiful Women'!

[CLICK HERE]

More Corroboration Of Ben Affleck Grabbing Women's Asses!

[CLICK HERE]

Gwyneth Paltrow Put 'Coercer' Harvey Weinstein On Blast In Vintage Late Show Interview — WATCH!

[CLICK HERE]

James Van Der Beek Stands Up For Harvey Weinstein's Victims By Revealing He Too Has Been Sexually Harassed By 'Powerful Men'

[CLICK HERE]

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Not ‘Completely Floored' By Sexual Harassment Allegations As She Hunts For ‘Crisis PR' Team

[CLICK HERE]

Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Hit The Red Carpet In LA!

[CLICK HERE]

Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly PISSED At Ben Affleck! Geez, We Wonder Why…

[CLICK HERE]

Another Former Personal Assistant Of Harvey Weinstein Breaks Silence: 'This Is Unacceptable'

[CLICK HERE]

Kate Beckinsale Claims Harvey Weinstein Hit On Her When She Was Only 17 — Rejecting Him Led To Him Calling Her A 'Cunt' & 'Undoubtedly Harmed' Her Career!

[CLICK HERE]

Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspended Following Harvey Weinstein & Ben Affleck Posts: 'There Are Powerful Forces At Work'

[CLICK HERE]