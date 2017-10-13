Tim Hortons Attacks The Senses With Buffalo Flavored Coffee! But It's Not The Strangest Fast Food Item To Hit America…

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/13/2017

NO and NON, Tim Hortons.

The Canadian fast food titan has introduced a new trial run at two of its Buffalo, New York locations — the Buffalo Latte!

Exactly what it sounds like, the coffee drink is "made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor." You'll notice it also has Buffalo seasoning atop the whipped cream.

As nice as it is to see someone putting out a new flavor this month that ISN'T pumpkin spice, we have to boldly object to the pairing. Just… Ewww…

And no blaming Canada on this one, y'all! The U.S.A. is perfectly capable of making weird items on our own…

[Image via Tim Hortons.]

