Travis Barker's Daughter Is Ready To Party! Check Out Alabama Luella Barker's Debut Music Video!

10/13/2017 6:46 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTravis BarkerYoung HollywoodKesha

Alabama Luella Barker may only be 11, but she's already prepared to take the music industry by storm.

And based on the video for her debut single Our House, you couldn't stop Travis Barker's daughter even if you wanted to!

The video, shot at her dad's home in Calabasas, California, shows Alabama and her friends having a sleepover turned epic neon dance party — which we assume is a common Friday night in the Barker household.

While the video features plenty of Blink-182-esque anarchy, the song actually sounds more like a kid-friendly Kesha tune.

But don't take our word for it… watch the video for yourself (above)!

