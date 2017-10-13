Victoria Beckham Always Starts Her Day With… Vinegar!

Victoria Beckham starts her day off with something you might not have guessed… apple cider vinegar!

If you follow the former Spice Girl on Instagram, you already know the 43-year-old often shares tips and tricks for living a health-conscious life!

This week, the fashion designer advised her followers to drink two tablespoons of organic, raw, unfiltered ACV first thing in the a.m. on an empty stomach! Interesting.

Not only has ACV been said to help with weight loss, but it can also reduce the risk of heart disease, manage blood glucose levels, and cut cravings.

Are U willing to give it a shot?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/RWong/WENN.]

