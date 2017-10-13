Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rose McGowan Blake Lively LiLo Weinstein PerezTV
Home >> Ben Affleck, Music Minute, Renee Zellweger, George Clooney, YouTube, PerezTV, Taylor Swift, NeNe Leakes, Megyn Kelly >> Would U Be A Sugar Momma? Renee Zellwegger Is! And…

Would U Be A Sugar Momma? Renee Zellwegger Is! And…

10/13/2017 6:59 PM ET | Filed under: Ben AffleckMusic MinuteRenee ZellwegerGeorge ClooneyYouTubePerezTVTaylor SwiftNeNe LeakesMegyn Kelly

If you had the money, would U be a sugar momma? Renee Zellwegger is!

Plus, Megyn Kelly's in a real bad place!

NeNe Leakes is in a worse one!

The shocking allegations against George Clooney. More on the ones against Ben Affleck.

Taylor Swift's secret album sessions!

The very latest on Harvey Weinstein. And much more.

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kelly Ripa Crossed The Line!
Next story »
Travis Barker's Daughter Is Ready To Party! Check Out Alabama Luella Barker's Debut Music Video!
See All Comments