The New X-Men Movie Is Straight-Up Horror, And It Actually Looks REALLY FUCKING SCARY!

10/13/2017 2:17 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersComic BooksGame Of ThronesMaisie WilliamsStranger Things

We're glad 20th Century Fox is finally X-perimenting with their X-Men rights! First we got the comedy of Deadpool, then the grimness of Logan, and now… a horror movie. For real!

The New Mutants is a spinoff about kids at Xavier's School who have to learn how to control their dangerous powers before they can be X-Men.

Unfortunately for them, it seems their new safekeeping facility is FRIKKIN' HAUNTED!!!

In a scary story straight from the comics, The Fault In Our Stars director Josh Boone is taking the mutants somewhere they've never gone before!

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (above)!

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, The Witch), and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and hits theaters April 13, 2018 — which just so happens to ALSO be Friday the 13th!

