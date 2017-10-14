Blake Lively And Jimmy Fallon Face Off In An Epic Dance Battle — Watch!

It was time for the dance move generator on The Tonight Show last night, and Jimmy Fallon and Blake Lively didn't hold back in getting after it to some funky moves like "The Catching The Bouquet" and more!!!

Ch-ch-check out their HIGHlarious segment (above) to see Blake have to remove a wedgie, and Jimmy get down to the "Heisman Magician"! Ha!!!

Beyond that, Blake sat down and discussed family life with Jimmy, too, sharing a very funny story about her one-year-old daughter Ines' incredible love of meat!!

Watch that (below)!!!

Ha!!!

Too funny!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!!!

