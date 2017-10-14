Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rose McGowan Blake Lively LiLo Weinstein PerezTV
Home >> TV News, YouTube, Blake Lively, Jimmy Fallon, Family, HIGHlarious, Dance, Funny, Amazing, Late Night TV >> Blake Lively And Jimmy Fallon Face Off In An Epic Dance Battle — Watch!

Blake Lively And Jimmy Fallon Face Off In An Epic Dance Battle — Watch!

10/14/2017 1:51 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsYouTubeBlake LivelyJimmy FallonFamilyHIGHlariousDanceFunnyAmazingLate Night TV

It was time for the dance move generator on The Tonight Show last night, and Jimmy Fallon and Blake Lively didn't hold back in getting after it to some funky moves like "The Catching The Bouquet" and more!!!

Ch-ch-check out their HIGHlarious segment (above) to see Blake have to remove a wedgie, and Jimmy get down to the "Heisman Magician"! Ha!!!

Related: Blake Lively Comes Forward With Sexual Harassment Story

Beyond that, Blake sat down and discussed family life with Jimmy, too, sharing a very funny story about her one-year-old daughter Ines' incredible love of meat!!

Watch that (below)!!!

Ha!!!

Too funny!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!!!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Use Coffee & Food In Their Skincare!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
Next story »
Awww — Lauren Conrad And Her Son Enjoy The Cutest Pumpkin Patch Adventure EVER! Look!
See All Comments