WTF?! Harvey Weinstein Claims Oprah Winfrey Was 'Ready To Come Out And Publicly Support Him'

Harvey Weinstein has apparently been claiming that Oprah Winfrey called him this week to say that she's "ready to come out and publicly support him" according to TMZ — and yet Oprah's team is TOTALLY denying this!!

Sources say that Harvey has been going around telling everyone who will listen that a number of powerful people — Oprah included — have reached out to him and encouraged the producer to defend himself publicly, apparently even going so far as to say they'd have his back.

Now, in Weinstein's telling of this story, apparently he repeatedly singled out Oprah as being a supporter who kept saying this over and over again.

One problems… Oprah says that's not true. Like, not even a little bit.

Her team responded by indicating they were really just after Weinstein for a 60 Minutes interview (below):

"Oprah has not spoken to Harvey Weinstein directly. Someone from his team reached out to her to see if she would talk to him, and she said she would if it was for an interview. There are no plans for an interview at this time … She was only interested if he'd look in the mirror and give her the honest, bone marrow truth."

Oops!

Also, it doesn't help that Oprah posted a public statement a couple days ago that was pretty much not a blanket statement supporting Harvey, and said in part (below):

"I've been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein's behavior and haven't been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation."

So where'd the wires get crossed up on this one?!

Seems logical that Weinstein is begging to have SOMEBODY in his corner… but maybe don't fudge a story about getting support from Oprah??

Just a thought!!!

