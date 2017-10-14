Awww — Lauren Conrad And Her Son Enjoy The Cutest Pumpkin Patch Adventure EVER! Look!

This is so cute!!!

On Friday afternoon, Lauren Conrad took her son, Liam James, to the pumpkin patch for his very first Halloween adventure out — and the little guy is SOOOO adorable!!

LC snapped a pic of the event for posterity, and posted it to her Instagram account, too! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!!

Awww!!

And dressed as a lamb, too — seriously, the cutest thing ever! Love it!!

How are you celebrating Halloween early, Perezcious readers?! Got anything fun in mind the next few weeks??

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

