Awww — Lauren Conrad And Her Son Enjoy The Cutest Pumpkin Patch Adventure EVER! Look!

WTF?! Harvey Weinstein Claims Oprah Winfrey Was 'Ready To Come Out And Publicly Support Him'
This is awkward...
Harvey Weinstein has apparently been claiming that Oprah Winfrey called him this week to say that she's "ready to come out and publicly support him" according to TMZ -- and yet Oprah's team is TOTALLY denying this!!
Sources say that Harvey has been going around telling everyone who will listen that a number of powerful people -- Oprah included -- have reached out to him and encouraged the producer to defend himself publicly, apparently even going so far as to say they'd have his back.
Now, in Weinstein's telling of this story, apparently he repeatedly singled out Oprah as being a supporter who kept saying this over and over again.
One problems... Oprah says that's not true. Like, not even a little bit.
Her team responded by indicating they were really just after Weinstein for a 60 Minutes interview (below):
