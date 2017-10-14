Scott Disick Hints At Running For President — Yeah, Right — While Giving Baby Tips To Khloé Kardashian!

Let the Lord be… with you in the voting booth?!

Scott Disick just went to the White House with his kids earlier this week, and posted an Instagram pic of the place while joking he'd be there in 2020 — as the new President — so he was in good spirits when E! News caught up with him to ask about that this weekend at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington.

Speaking about the commander-in-chief's home and his fam's visit there, Disick said (below):

"We ran through the place. They thought it was amazing! I went as a kid and I still have those memories of seeing the White House and we were able to get a lot of information and take the kids through, and they kind of got to feel a little bit of a couple hundred years of history within a place that's running the entire country. So, it was pretty cool."

Pretty cool indeed — and no, the family did NOT get to meet Donald Trump.

But it sure looks like Scott's got presidential aspirations nevertheless (below)

2020, huh?!

We'll see about that…

Scott was down to talk about a bunch of other things during his chat at the Sugar Factor shindig, discussing Halloween (son Mason wants to go dressed as Quavo from Migos).

The Lord also discussed Khloé Kardashian's looming pregnancy news — and he had the most non-advice piece of advice possible for her, saying:

"Well, if she ever asks I'm sure I would try. But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody's kind of there for each other. I don't really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. It's not like long-distance, 'hey, maybe you should try this?' Everybody so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense."

Well… OK then!

Sure sounds like he's prepping for a new addition to the extended family, doesn't it?!

We'll see about the White House move in 2020… ha!!!

Could you imagine?!

