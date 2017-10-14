Home Videos Photos Shop
Serena Williams Shares Another Adorable Pic Of Newborn Daughter — See It HERE!

Looks like Serena Williams is taking to motherood just fine!!!

The tennis superstar posted a new photo to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, showing off herself alongside newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born just six weeks ago!!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable picture — and make sure you read caption, too (below):

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarterA post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Awww!

So adorable — and the perfect way to spend a Saturday all curled up!!

And what do you think, Perezcious readers?! Should a 'push present' be a thing??

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

