Listen To This: They Want To Make It In The Neighborhood!

10/14/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

St. Vincent has embraced the pop side in a major way for her new album - and we are LOVING IT!!!!

Her latest release, Los Ageless, reminds us of Madonna's Hollywood - sonically and visually in the music video as well. And that is such a huge compliment!

This song isn't a "bop" - it's better than that!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from St. Vincent!

