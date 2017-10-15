Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Blake Lively Weinstein LiLo Rose McGowan PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Aaron Carter, Business Blitz, Rehab, Health, Mental Health, Gotta Have Faith >> Aaron Carter Is Back In Rehab After Briefly Leaving To Take Care Of 'Legal And Financial Matters'

Aaron Carter Is Back In Rehab After Briefly Leaving To Take Care Of 'Legal And Financial Matters'

10/15/2017 1:53 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersAaron CarterBusiness BlitzRehabHealthMental HealthGotta Have Faith

no title

Very glad to hear this news!

Aaron Carter re-entered a rehab wellness facility on Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time after having briefly — and abruptly — left the center earlier this month.

Related: Ben Affleck Still Seeking Treatment For Alcohol Addiction

Even as good and healthy as he looked once out, though, he recognized the need to get back to rehab and focus on his own health and wellness… and now we know a bit more about why.

Carter's rep Steve Honig reached out to us last night and shared this tidbit about what was going on to make Carter leave rehab in the first place (below):

"Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program."

Good!

We're glad to see he's back on track and focusing again on his health and wellness.

We can only hope things turn out well and he stays on track!!

[Image via TNYF/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
View Pics »
Next story »
Woody Allen Has Opinions About Harvey Weinstein And They're Just As Shitty As You Might Imagine
See All Comments