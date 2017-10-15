Aaron Carter Is Back In Rehab After Briefly Leaving To Take Care Of 'Legal And Financial Matters'

Very glad to hear this news!

Aaron Carter re-entered a rehab wellness facility on Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time after having briefly — and abruptly — left the center earlier this month.

Even as good and healthy as he looked once out, though, he recognized the need to get back to rehab and focus on his own health and wellness… and now we know a bit more about why.

Carter's rep Steve Honig reached out to us last night and shared this tidbit about what was going on to make Carter leave rehab in the first place (below):

"Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program."

Good!

We're glad to see he's back on track and focusing again on his health and wellness.

We can only hope things turn out well and he stays on track!!

