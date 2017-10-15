Another Woman Has Come Forward With A Very Detailed Rape Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein

After a 25-year silence about it, a British woman has come forward this weekend with a harrowing and scary — and very detailed — allegation of rape against Harvey Weinstein.

The woman, who was then working for Weinstein's company Miramax more than two decades ago, was found by The Daily Mail this weekend and agreed to share her story.

Related: Harvey Gets Disowned By His Own Brother

The incident occurred in 1992, three years after she started working at Miramax, and happened at the firm's mansion flat in West London.

The woman, who asked The Daily Mail to change her name to 'Sarah Smith' for legal reasons to keep private, is now the first British woman to come forward public with a rape allegation against the film executive.

Smith recalled, in part, her story at the mansion that fateful day in 1992 (below):

"I was there on my own when he came to the office. He went down to the basement [to a bedroom for visiting employees] and he called my name. I went down – he was standing there with nothing on. I started to back away. He grabbed me and he was so big and powerful. He just ripped my clothes away and pushed me, threw me down. Then… I kept shouting, 'No! Stop!' and tried to push him off. But he forced himself on me. And I remember, this is the one thing I remember most clearly: I thought, I have to keep saying 'No!' I was very aware that if a woman says no, it means no. And that was the one thing going through my mind throughout, 'No, no, no, no!' It was over very quickly and then he just said, 'Get out!' I remember walking home that night and it was cold and sodden. I was mortified and ashamed. I didn't tell anyone."

Wow.

What a horrifying ordeal for Smith, who went on to detail more of the aftermath in the Daily Mail piece, and also added that she still wakes up screaming, carrying the trauma of the attack around with her now decades after the fact.

Related: Uh… Harvey Is Now Lying About Oprah?!

This whole thing is sickening.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her as she continues to try to recover from this trauma — and whatever justice be proper, may it be carried out upon Weinstein for his (allegedly) despicable behavior.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN.]

Tags: anglophilia, business blitz, busted!, film flickers, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, legal matters, news, rape, sad sad, scary!, sex, sexual assault, viral: news