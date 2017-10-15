Woody Allen Has Opinions About Harvey Weinstein And They're Just As Shitty As You Might Imagine

What in the actual FUCK, Woody Allen?!

The director — who has worked with now-disgraced film exec Harvey Weinstein several times in his career — just came out in a new interview with some thoughts about the whole Weinstein sexual harassment/sexual assault situation… and it ain't good.

Speaking to BBC Arabic, Allen started off by lamenting how sad the situation was… while also apologizing for Harvey himself (below):

"The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved. Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up. There's no winners in that, it's just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that."

WTF, dude?!

No!!!

You don't HAVE to add that you're sorry for Harvey, or that his life is so messed up — he did this to himself! He chose these actions! The women he victimized did not, but he did!

Shame on you, Woody, for trying to empathize Harvey like he's a victim of his own making — how is this so hard to understand?!

Especially when you've got your OWN sexual abuse allegations to deal with, too??

Oh, but wait… it gets worse.

After feeling sad for Harvey, Woody drops this little gem too (below):

"You also don't want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That's not right either."

What. The. Fuck.

The ink isn't even dry on these allegations as Hollywood is now maybe, finally forced to grapple with rampant sexism, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse issues that have plagued the industry for literally EVER…

…and look over here! It's Woody Allen, bravely making sure we keep looking out for the men in power, you know, just so they can still wink at women in the office!!!!

*rolls eyes*

Woody: your opinions here are fuckin' embarrassing.

But, like, seriously.

Get new opinions.

