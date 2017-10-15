Indonesian Pro Soccer Goalie Dies After Collision During Match — And It's All Caught On Video

This is so, so sad.

A goalkeeper for an Indonesian professional soccer team died this weekend from injuries sustained during a match in the country when he collided with another player, went down hard, and immediately started convulsing until first responders rushed on to the field to help him.

The goalkeeper, a 38-year-old veteran athlete named Choirul Huda, was pronounced dead not long after colliding with his own teammate, defender Ramon Rodrigues, and an opponent during a game between Huda's team, Persela Lamongan, and the opponents Semen Padang.

While Huda was conscious immediately after the collision — and the collision itself doesn't even look too out of the ordinary on video — he quickly collapsed and fell unconscious, and he was quickly taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The entire thing was captured on video, too (below) — but be warned, because it is pretty graphic and unsettling:

So scary — and what's scarier still is the collision was a relatively common one that takes place in so many soccer games. For whatever reason, the impact led Huda to stop breathing, where he eventually suffered cardiac arrest.

His team, not knowing the extent of the injuries at the time, played the rest of the match before they all went to the hospital — and that's where they found out their teammate had been pronounced dead.

The team honored Huda on Twitter after the match (below):

INNALILLAHI WAINNA ILAIHI ROJIUN SELAMAT JALAN CAP CHOIRUL HUDA

THE REAL LEGEND OF PERSELA#riphuda pic.twitter.com/SnuiddqdUo

— PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) October 15, 2017

'The Real Legend of Persela,' as Huda was called, had been with the team since 1999, playing in more than 500 matches as a very critical member of the team.

So, so sudden — and so unbelievably sad.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Choirul Huda's family, friends, teammates, and loved ones.

[Image via YouTube.]

