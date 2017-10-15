Home Videos Photos Shop
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are ENGAGED!

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are ENGAGED!

no title

Congrats to the happy couple!!!

Both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have just confirmed their engagement to each other, posting identical pics on their Instagram accounts showing off the ring and confirming there will soon be wedding bells in their future!!!

First, ch-ch-check out the announcement on Sophie's account (below):

I said yes.A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Awww!!!

And then on Joe's, too (below):

She said yes.A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

So great!!!

Happy for this pair — good for them!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via TNYF/WENN.]

