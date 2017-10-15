Listen To This: Vivir La Vida!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/15/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousListen To This

Latinos coming through hard!!

Spanish language artists are having the best 2017!

While reggaeton was the most popular genre of the last few years, now we are getting much more varied offerings that are delving into more hip hop sounds.

Colombian singer Karol G is giving us some fierce Kehlani vibes!

And she's enlisted the help of Bad Bunny for their new tune, Ahora Me Llama, and it is such a banger.

Un major smash!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Karol G!

