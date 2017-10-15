One Direction Reunion?! Liam Payne Says He Feels 'Like It's Going To Happen Soon' — OMG!!

Well this is something!!!

Liam Payne was chatting with TRL at MTV Australia this weekend when he teased a little something all One Direction fans have been waiting nearly two years to hear: a reunion may be in the works very soon!!!

When asked about the other boys at 1D, and whether (or when) they'd perform again, here's what Liam had to say (below):

"I feel like it's going to happen soon, I've got a feeling. I'm excited for it. I want it to happen … There was a whole album that we didn't tour. I know we need to go and write some more music. It was so much fun and everyone loves it so much so we have to go again, for sure."

Hmmmm….

Sounds like something fun may be in the works!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN.]

