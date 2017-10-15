RHONJ's Joe Giudice Has Earned His G.E.D. AND Lost 45 Pounds Already In Prison — Whoa!

Shout out to Joe Giudice, who is taking the "correctional" part of living in a correctional facility very seriously!!

According to TMZ, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is taking the time while he's in prison to actually change his life for the better — and that means weight loss, and education gain!

Sources are saying that Joe has lost 45 pounds in the last 18 months since he began serving his prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. Whoa!!!

With not much else to do in the slammer, he's apparently eating far smaller (and smarter) portions, and working out hours and hours a day. Good for him!

In addition, the RHONJ husband has also earned his G.E.D. while in prison! He's been studying English, math, science, and social studies, and he passed the test at some point in the last few months.

That's a big deal — and definitely a good thing for him!

Who knows what Joe may accomplish next; he got 41 months in total at his sentencing hearing, so he's not quite halfway there yet with plenty of time left to continue to better himself.

Keep going, Joe!!!

We're fans of anybody who takes the time to better themselves after a tough situation!!

[Image via TNYF/WENN.]

