Is Anyone Else Concerned About Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album?

After a 25-year silence about it, a British woman has come forward this weekend with a harrowing and scary -- and very detailed -- allegation of rape against Harvey Weinstein.

The woman, who was then working for Weinstein's company Miramax more than two decades ago, was found by The Daily Mail this weekend and agreed to share her story.

The incident occurred in 1992, three years after she started working at Miramax, and happened at the firm's mansion flat in West London.

The woman, who asked The Daily Mail to change her name to 'Sarah Smith' for legal reasons to keep private, is now the first British woman to come forward public with a rape allegation against the film executive.

Smith recalled, in part, her story at the mansion that fateful day in 1992 (below):

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN.]