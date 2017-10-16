Home Videos Photos Shop
Why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Don't Post Pics Of Their Kids On Social Media

10/16/2017 5:22 PM ET | Filed under: Ashton KutcherTech TalkMila KunisCeleb KidzPerezcious Parenting

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are keeping their kids' childhoods private!

During the latest episode of The Thrive Global Podcast, the 39-year-old actor told Arianna Huffington why he and Mila choose to not share photos of their children online.

On keeping 2-year-old Wyatt and 9-month-old Dimitri away from the spotlight as long as possible, the investor explained:

"My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not. I think they should have the right to choose that and I actually don't think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with. It's their private life; it's not mine to give away. Your social profile is yours to create not for someone else to create for you."

Fair enough. To each their own!

And even though parenting is his "number-one gig," the poppa still manages to clock seven hours of sleep every night:

"I demand that I sleep seven hours and sleep eight if I can, but I also have babies at home so that doesn't always work. But I have a window for sleeping that is seven hours every night."

Jealous!

To hear the full convo, click HERE!

