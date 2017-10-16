Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Joe Jonas Woody Allen Weinstein Twitter PerezTV
Home >> Latinolicious, Listen To This >> Listen To This: More Than You Know!

Listen To This: More Than You Know!

10/16/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousListen To This

Spanish language music is so poppin that traditionally English-only artists are more and more dipping their toes into our agua!

The latest is dance music powerhouse duo Axwell Λ Ingrosso, who have enlisted the help of many Latino artists for their latest release, Más De Lo Que Sabes.

Sebastian Yatra & Cali y El Dandee lend their talent to this uptempo jam, which sounds just like an English bop but with Latino artists.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Axwell Λ Ingrosso!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2015: Sexy Red Carpet Arrivals!
¡Celebrities Celebrating Cinco De Mayo In A Sombrero!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Responds After Being Put On Blast For Her Take On The Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Next story »
Mark Salling Reportedly Attempted Suicide Prior To Child Porn Plea Deal — But His Lawyer Says The Glee Alum Is 'Physically Fine'
See All Comments