Listen To This: More Than You Know!

Spanish language music is so poppin that traditionally English-only artists are more and more dipping their toes into our agua!

The latest is dance music powerhouse duo Axwell Λ Ingrosso, who have enlisted the help of many Latino artists for their latest release, Más De Lo Que Sabes.

Sebastian Yatra & Cali y El Dandee lend their talent to this uptempo jam, which sounds just like an English bop but with Latino artists.

Check it out above!

