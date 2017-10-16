Björk is speaking out about sexual harassment, joining the countless other celebs who are opening up about their own experiences.
On Sunday, the Icelandic singer went on Facebook to recount working with a Danish director who made sexual harassment "the norm" on the set of a film she was acting in.
While she didn't name the director, Lars von Trier's 2000 movie Dancer in The Dark was the only one she's starred in directed by a Denmark native.
The 51-year-old recalled:
"I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it . when I turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one ."
She continued:
"The director was fully aware of this game and i am sure of that the film he made after was based on his experiences with me . because i was the first one that stood up to him and didn't let him get away with it
and in my opinion he had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation so there is hope"
We applaud her bravery for speaking out about such a difficult time!
A rep for Lars has already denied her allegations, telling BuzzFeed News:
"Lars declines the accusations Björk has made, but doesn't wish to comment any further."
Well, you can check out Björk's full account (below):
We hope more and more women feel like they can finally speak their truths.
