Michael B. Jordan VS Chadwick Boseman! Get Your First Look At The Title Match In The Full Trailer For Black Panther!

Michael B. Jordan VS Chadwick Boseman! Get Your First Look At The Title Match In The Full Trailer For Black Panther!

10/16/2017 1:21 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersComic BooksLupita Nyong'oMichael B. Jordan

If you thought the Black Panther teaser was action-packed, wait until you see how much they fit into a full two minutes!

We're talking Lupita Nyong'o fighting, Michael B. Jordan flexing, and Chadwick Boseman looking regal af!

This movie is going to be huge.

Ch-ch-check out the first full trailer (below) for Marvel's Black Panther, hitting theaters February 16, 2018!

[Image via Disney/Marvel.]

