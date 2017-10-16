Michael B. Jordan VS Chadwick Boseman! Get Your First Look At The Title Match In The Full Trailer For Black Panther!

If you thought the Black Panther teaser was action-packed, wait until you see how much they fit into a full two minutes!

We're talking Lupita Nyong'o fighting, Michael B. Jordan flexing, and Chadwick Boseman looking regal af!

This movie is going to be huge.

Ch-ch-check out the first full trailer (below) for Marvel's Black Panther, hitting theaters February 16, 2018!

