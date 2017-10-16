Blake Lively Talks To GMA About Standing By Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victims Despite Only Having 'Positive' Experiences With Him

Blake Lively was never harassed by Harvey Weinstein, but that doesn't mean she doesn't support the Hollywood heavyweight's alleged victims.

On Monday, the Gossip Girl alum stopped by Good Morning America to promote her new movie, All I See Is You. As Lively has known Weinstein for some time, the GMA hosts asked her to weigh in on the industry titan's sexual misconduct scandal. While Ryan Reynolds' wife previously stated that she's "never heard any stories" about Harvey's predatory ways, she's still supporting the women who've accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

The blonde starlet doubled down on her sentiments as she shared on the morning show:

"Well, I think it's important we acknowledge this isn't just Hollywood. This is so much global. And this isn't, ‘Oh, guess what, this is what's happening to women suddenly.' This has been happening to women since the beginning of time, and I think that's what's important."

Well said. However, Blake once again noted that she's never experienced harassment at Harvey's hands:

"I never had experiences like this with Harvey myself, I only had positive ones, but that goes to show you don't always see what's going on behind closed doors. I think when people come forward, you have to acknowledge. There's been moments when I've come forward, other people have come forward with things that just feel a little [off] and you're not sure, but when your bosses tell you that this is not priority to them, then you think, ‘This must not be that big of a deal. What I'm complaining about isn't really that big of a deal.' And it is."

Lively herself is a sexual harassment survivor as she was regularly harassed by a makeup artist on the set of a production. So we're sure this topic hits close to home for her.

Blake also dished about her upcoming thriller during her visit to the GMA set. Be sure to ch-ch-check out a snippet from her appearance (below).

