Calvin Harris Is Endangering The Lives Of Children!

This is not the worst story we've heard of Harvey Weinstein's abhorrent behavior, but it is probably the most memorable.

In case you haven't heard, reporter Lauren Sivan recounted last week the time the producer cornered her in a club called Cafe Socialista and kept her from leaving.

When she rebuffed his advances, she says Harvey told her to shut up and not move -- and exposed himself in front of her and masturbated into a potted plant.

The kind of detail you can't make up was plenty of reason to believe this account immediately, but now we have corroboration -- from someone else Harvey told to keep quiet.

Armin Amiri, the then-owner of the NYC hotspot, is now telling The Hollywood Reporter his side of Sivan's story. He recalls:

