Middle School Choir Goes Viral After INSPIRING Rendition Of Rise Up!

10/16/2017 5:04 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteInspirationEducational

no title

Even in the darkest times, we know we'll rise up with these kids as our future!

In a touching video — posted by Cardinal Shehan School choir director Kenyatta Hardison — that has now gone viral, a group of talented middle school students sing Andra Day's Rise Up — and if this doesn't leave you absolutely inspired, we don't know what will!

Related: Alyssa Milano's #MeToo Campaign Inspires Thousands

This is exactly why art education and having teachers like Hardison is so imperative!

Watch these amazing kids sing their hearts out starting at the 1:00 mark (below)!

So much hope! What a gift.

[Image via Facebook.]

