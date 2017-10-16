Middle School Choir Goes Viral After INSPIRING Rendition Of Rise Up!

Even in the darkest times, we know we'll rise up with these kids as our future!

In a touching video — posted by Cardinal Shehan School choir director Kenyatta Hardison — that has now gone viral, a group of talented middle school students sing Andra Day's Rise Up — and if this doesn't leave you absolutely inspired, we don't know what will!

This is exactly why art education and having teachers like Hardison is so imperative!

Watch these amazing kids sing their hearts out starting at the 1:00 mark (below)!

So much hope! What a gift.

