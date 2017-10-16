Home Videos Photos Shop
Colin Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL Owners For Collusion To Keep Him From Playing!

10/16/2017 10:54 AM ET | Filed under: ZportzDonald TrumpFootballNFLControversy

Colin Kaepernick will not stand for this!

The former San Francisco 49ers player has filed a grievance against NFL owners, claiming they colluded to keep him from playing this season.

According to a court filing obtained by ABC News, the athlete's agent has reached out to all 32 teams in the league to note his availability, but apparently has been avoided like the plague!

Video: Steph Curry Thinks Kap Should've Been On SI's 'Sports United' Cover!

The 29-year-old, who hired attorney Mark Geragos instead of going through the NFL Players Association, believes his unemployment stems from his National Anthem protest last season, which led to Kaepernick severing his contract with the 49ers in March.

While the free-agent QB isn't in the league this season, his presence has taken over — players all across the NFL have been kneeling before games, sparking criticism from fans and controversy maven President Trump.

Despite the uprising he caused, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell denied in June that Kaepernick had been blackballed by owners. Instead, the commissioner postulated that Kap wasn't picked up by a team because there are more talented players out there!

He shaded to ESPN:

"I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they're going to do it."

Ouch. Take a seat, Kap.

As for the persisting protest, Goodell wrote a memo to all the teams on October 10, insisting that "everyone should stand for the National Anthem," adding:

"We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players."

Right. Every player except for the one who started it.

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

