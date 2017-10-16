Home Videos Photos Shop
Vintage Donald Trump Makes Things Awkward While Bragging About The 'Beautiful' Teenage Waitress He Hired

10/16/2017

Donald Trump clearly puts beauty above all else.

On Sunday, NowThis unearthed footage of the Trumpster bragging about hiring a teenager with zero qualifications to be a waitress because "she was so pretty." We can't be the only ones skeeved out, right??

In the vintage footage, the businessman was inspired to tell the anecdote while speaking at a seminar of some kind. After one curvy attendee asked about becoming a flight attendant for one of the billionaire's many jets, Trump summoned the unnamed woman up on stage and quipped:

"You're hired."

While draping one arm over the busty fan, Donnie continued with the story about the teen waitress. As seen in the video (below), Donald shared:

"You know, I had a case, it was very interesting. A beautiful girl, who was 17 or 18, applied to be a waitress. She's so beautiful, she's like a world-class beauty… And my people came and she said, ‘Mr. Trump, she has no experience.' So I interviewed her anyway because she was so pretty. And I said, ‘Let me ask you, do you have any experience?' She goes, ‘No, sir.' I said, ‘When can you start?'"


While it's commendable that Trump gave a young girl with no work experience the chance to be employed, we wish he said he hired the youth for her gumption or her willingness to work hard. But then again, we might be expecting too much from the admitted pussy grabber.

Let's not forget that Donald has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct. In fact, it was recently revealed that Apprentice alum Summer Zervos' legal team submitted a subpoena to 45's campaign for documents that have anything to do with her alleged assault as well as others.

We imagine this unearthed footage won't help with Trump's poor public image.

