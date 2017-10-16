Hustler Publisher Larry Flynt Offering $10 Million Reward To Anyone With Intel That Could Get Donald Trump Impeached!

Have sensitive information on Donald Trump? Larry Flynt is willing to reward you handsomely!

The dirty magazine publisher took out a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Sunday where he offered $10 million in exchange for "information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump."

Leave it to the Hustler head to get right to the point!

In the ad, Flynt listed six charges he claims make Trump worthy of impeachment, including harming the planet by withdrawing from the Paris Accords and sparking social conflict with "racial dog whistling."

But Flynt realizes that to actually overthrow King Cheeto from this throne, he must obtain "unimpeachable evidence" of Trump's wrongdoings.

Flynt also realizes that hidden below D.C. — most likely being guarded in the sewers by Kellyanne Conway — lies a jewel mine of POTUS's alleged illegal activities just waiting to be unburied!

And for the hero that recovers the incriminating evidence, found perhaps "in Trump's secret tax returns or in other records from his far flung investments" according to Flynt, a multi-million dollar reward will be given:

So I decided to do this…let's see what happens. pic.twitter.com/Xpy4qrwHU7

— Larry Flynt (@ImLarryFlynt) October 15, 2017

Not to mention, the priceless gratitude of a grieving nation!

According to the constitution, a president is eligible for impeachment if convicted of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

In that event, a resolution would have to be introduced in the House of Representatives and pass with a majority vote. However, Trump can only be removed from office of two thirds of the Senate votes that he is guilty.

We just hope there's a former Trump administration staffer salty enough to take the bait. C'mon, Mooch — we know you have to have something!

