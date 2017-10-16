Donald Trump Reportedly Jokes About Mike Pence Wanting To 'Hang' Gays

Think we'd be better off with President Mike Pence running the White House? Donald Trump wants you to think again!

In addition to sending the Veep on v important assignments to walk out of Hamilton performances and 49ers games, POTUS loves reminding his second hand man who's in charge.

Trump also apparently likes to remind staffers that things could be worse in the Oval Office by openly mocking Pence's sickening, anti-gay ideologies — right to his face!

A bombshell New Yorker article published Monday suggests that the president has been making light of the VP's bigoted attitude towards the LGBT community ever since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Writer Jane Mayer reveals that several employees, including former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, confirmed that Trump likes to "let Pence know who's boss," which includes openly roasting his religiosity — for example, asking people who had just stopped by Pence's office, "Did Mike make you pray?"

But in true Trump fashion, even Pence's deeply-embedded homophobic ideologies are taken in jest. Two sources recalled Trump railing on Pence's views about abortion and homosexuality during a meeting with a legal scholar.

When the expert explained that Pence's wish for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade would only end in many states likely legalizing abortion on their own, Trump reportedly said to the VP:

"You see? You've wasted all this time and energy on it, and it's not going to end abortion anyway."

When the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked:

"Don't ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!"

Well, fuck.

So, we guess we'll take nuclear war with North Korea over the lynching of all gays? Leave it to Trump to pick the single scariest replacement candidate just to make himself look saner by comparison.

