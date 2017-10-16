Home Videos Photos Shop
Ed Sheeran Injured In Bicycle Accident

Get well soon, Ed!

Ed Sheeran has been injured in a bicycle accident.

The singer shared the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a picture of one arm in a cast and the other in a sling!

While he didn't share details as to what happened, the Mirror is reporting he was struck by a vehicle and broke his right arm. Although, Ed revealed:

Ed was on a short break before returning to finish his Divide tour with his next concert being in Taipei on October 22.

Hopefully he heals soon!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN.]

