Ed Sheeran Injured In Bicycle Accident

Ed Sheeran has been injured in a bicycle accident.

The singer shared the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a picture of one arm in a cast and the other in a sling!

While he didn't share details as to what happened, the Mirror is reporting he was struck by a vehicle and broke his right arm. Although, Ed revealed:

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed xA post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Ed was on a short break before returning to finish his Divide tour with his next concert being in Taipei on October 22.

Hopefully he heals soon!

