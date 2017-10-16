Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Joe Jonas Taylor Swift Weinstein Twitter PerezTV
Home >> Halloween, Controversy >> Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!

Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!

10/16/2017 3:28 PM ET | Filed under: HalloweenControversy

no title

It's that time of the year again.

As you try to come up with your Halloween costume idea — we wanted to throw a few suggestions your way of what to AVOID in effort to offend as few people as possible. Deal?

Ch-ch-check out what we think you should totally NOT dress up as this year (or ever, really) (below)!!

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!"

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
Biggest Beauty Pageant Scandals!
View Pics »
Next story »
Vintage Donald Trump Makes Things Awkward While Bragging About The 'Beautiful' Teenage Waitress He Hired
See All Comments