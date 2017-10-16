Home Videos Photos Shop
Harvey Weinstein Is On His Way OUT Of Producers Guild of America, Too!

Harvey Weinstein Is On His Way OUT Of Producers Guild of America, Too!

10/16/2017

Harvey Weinstein

Bye bye, Harvey Weinstein!

Following suit, the Producers Guild of America voted to expel the disgraced producer from its organization. The expulsion will be official as soon as the case goes through a termination process, according to PGA's bylaws.

PGA presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreay said in a statement on Monday:

"This morning, the PGA's national board of directors and officers decided by unanimous vote to institute termination proceedings concerning Harvey Weinstein's membership. As required by the PGA's constitution, Mr. Weinstein will be given the opportunity to respond before the guild makes its final deterination on November 6, 2017."

Adding:

"Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable.  This is a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action.  Today, the PGA's National Board and Officers – composed of 20 women and 18 men — created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. The PGA calls on leaders throughout the entertainment community to work together to ensure that sexual abuse and harassment are eradicated from the industry."

Hear, hear!

[Image via WENN.]

