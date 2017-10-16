Home Videos Photos Shop
John Oliver Slams The Oscars And Those Who Defended Harvey Weinstein! Watch!

John Oliver is not about to let Harvey Weinstein off the hook — or more accurately, he's not going to let those who let Harvey off the hook off the hook.

In a savage Last Week Tonight segment, the host goes after those defending the producer, including the best Donna Karan snap we've ever heard!

But the biggest dig is at the Oscars. Oliver points out the Academy has just voted to kick out Harvey, but still has convicted rapist Roman Polanski, accused rapist Bill Cosby, and violence against women threatener Mel Gibson among its members…

See all the HIGHlarious hypocrisy burns (below)!

