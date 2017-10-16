Kate Middleton Is Simply Glowing As She Flaunts Her Third Baby Bump At A Charity Event!

Kate Middleton is clearly feeling much better!

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she and her husband, Prince William, attended a charity event sponsored by the yet-be-released Paddington 2. Awwww!

The pregnant princess, who was previously deterred from participating in public events due to acute morning sickness, was seen dancing (below) and flaunting her slightly popped baby belly (above) at London's Paddington Station.

While Duchess Kate's love told attendees that his wife was "feeling much better," her aide clarified:

"The Duchess is feeling much better but she has still not fully recovered."

Fair enough!

Nonetheless, it seems as though the Duke and Duchess had a grand ol' time as the couple — along with Prince Harry, actor Hugh Bonneville, and other Paddington 2 castmembers — met with 130 children who've benefited from the royals' various charitable organizations. It's said Prince George's momma spoke at length with the many children as she chatted with kiddos for 45 minutes.

The brunette stunner discussed everything from art to the Paddington sequel with the little ones. So sweet!

Regardless, Kate's baby bump certainly stole the spotlight as it was 100% noticeably underneath her pink Orla Kiely dress. This public outing is only Kate's second appearance following Kensington Palace's confirmation of her third pregnancy.

Thus, while we love seeing her out and about, we hope she's taking it easy!!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]

