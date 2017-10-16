Here's Why Kate Winslet Straight Up Refused To Thank Harvey Weinstein In Her Oscar Speech — Even After Being Ordered To Do So!

Kate Winslet refused to be bullied by Harvey Weinstein — especially when it came to her Oscar speech.

For a candid chat with the Los Angeles Times, Miz Winslet revealed that she purposefully neglected to name the Hollywood heavyweight during her 2009 acceptance speech at the Academy Awards. Oh snap!

In case you forgot, the industry vet nabbed her first Oscar for her work in The Reader after being nominated five times prior. So it wasn't surprising when the Titanic actress praised 19 people who helped her achieve the career milestone. However, Weinstein was notably absent from her address — and that was totally on purpose.

The A-lister explained:

"That was deliberate. That was absolutely deliberate… I remember being told. 'Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.' And I remember turning around and saying, 'No I won't. No I won't.' And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren't well-behaved, why would I thank him?"

Way to stand your ground, girl! We mean, this was a pretty bold move as Harvey has credited himself as the reason Kate got her Oscar. Thus, it makes sense that Winslet is thrilled by Harvey's ousting.

She continued:

"The fact that I'm never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that's ever happened and I'm sure the feeling is universal."

Although Kate was never sexually harassed by the industry titan, he was quite the bully anytime the interacted. The celebrated actress recalled:

"For my whole career, Harvey Weinstein, whenever I've bumped into him, he'd grab my arm and say, "Don't forget who gave you your first movie." Like I owe him everything… Then later, with The Reader, same thing, 'I'm gonna get you that Oscar nomination, I'm gonna get you a win, I'm gonna win for you.' … But that's how he operated. He was bullying and nasty. Going on a business level, he was always very, very hard to deal with — he was rude."

How awful. Not to mention, in addition to regularly calling her female agent a derogatory name, Weinstein also displayed "disgraceful behavior" during the making of The Reader. Unfortunately, the 42-year-old wasn't willing to get specific as she wasn't ready to publicly discuss that "can of worms."

Unsurprisingly, The Reader was the last time Kate worked with Harvey. She added:

"Damn right. I … stand up for myself and I don't pander to what you're supposed to do and what you're not supposed to do. I won't be pushed around or bullied by anyone. I was bullied as a child. Never again. Certainly not by Harvey Weinstein."

PREACH IT. As for the producer's swift fall from grace, Winslet relayed:

"This is disgraceful, despicable behavior. This kind of treatment of any workplace is utterly unacceptable. And hopefully what will happen is that more women will feel compelled to come forward — these women are victims of crime by a man who was always impossible to deal with… I hope that Harvey Weinstein absolutely is punished within the fullest extent of the law should that be the case."

Couldn't agree more with Kate. We commend all the women who've come forward to expose Weinstein as the predator he is.

