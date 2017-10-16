As you know, Mayim Bialik published an op-ed in the New York Times over the weekend in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal in which she suggested women who "dress modestly" are less likely to encounter sexual harassment, based on her experience.

The backlash was immediate.

In attempt to clear the air, the Big Bang Theory actress participated in a Facebook Live on Monday to explain her controversial stance.

Addressing the passionate response, the 41-year-old said:

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]