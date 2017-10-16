Kevin Smith absolutely hates that his career is forever tied to Harvey Weinstein.

After stories came to light about the exploits of his longtime producer, the Clerks director made sure to express his feeling of shame.

Now? He's putting his money where his mouth is!

On the latest episode of his podcast Hollywood Babble-On, Kevin announced to a live crowd that he is ready to give back all that he can.

Tearfully, he began:

[Image via Brian To/KIKA/WENN.]