Kim Kardashian Continues To Struggle With Her Body Insecurity Issues After Mexico Freak-Out!

Kim Kardashian West's body insecurity issues are far from over.

After returning from her Mexico trip where she was filmed breaking down over unflattering bikini pics taken by paparazzi, Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw the reality TV star obsessing over her appearance and negative press.

While Kylie Jenner wanted to "kind of suffocate" in her custom gown for the Met Gala, the momma-of-two recalled reminding herself to do certain things to look her best for the red carpet pics.

Video: Kim Calls Caitlyn Jenner A Liar Over O.J. Simpson Book Claims

She shared:

"I'll say to myself, ‘Suck my stomach in, arms to the side, chin down.'"

And friend Jonathan Cheban even talked to Kris Jenner about Kim's issues, saying:

"She's got a real insecurity problem lately."

Kim added:

"That Mexico trip really fucked me up."

Kourtney Kardashian's opinion? It all goes back to Paris, with Khloé Kardashian explaining:

"She was just mocked about this traumatic thing that happened to her."

On a happier note for the family, the sisters seemed very happy to see Kourt excited over her relationship with a new man!

While he goes unnamed, it's definitely gotta be her current beau 24-year-old Younes Bendjima!

Watch the whole recap (above)!

