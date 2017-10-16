Fans Decree That Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Reign Is His Mini-Me — LOOK!

Louis Tomlinson's son is growing up SO quickly.

Over the weekend, the One Direction alum's baby momma Briana Jungwirth took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of her son, Freddie Reign standing on his own. Awwww!

Related: Kate Middleton Flaunts Her Third Baby Bump At A Charity Event!

While Miz Jungwirth isn't shy about sharing snaps of little Freddie, this particular photo has resonated with countless fans. We mean, numerous stans took to Briana's IG page and flooded it with comments about how the tiny tot it a "little Louis."

They wrote:

"I love it! Freddie is so handsome, my God. He's a little Louis." "Awwww he is so cute." "HE LOOKS JUST LIKE LOUIS OMG WTF AWWWWWWWWW."

Thankfully, most of the reactions were positive ones as the California native has had a complex relationship with Tomlinson's fans. In case you forgot, the brunette stunner became the target of death threats once it was revealed that she was carrying the 25-year-old's son.

As Freddie's second birthday is only a handful of months away, perhaps fans have come to terms with the fact that Briana isn't going anywhere? Not to mention, it probably helps that the personal stylist isn't romantically involved with Louis any longer. You know how those fans can get. Smh.

What do YOU think? Does Freddie look more like Louis or Briana??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, briana jungwirth, celeb kidz, freddie reign tomlinson, instagram, louis tomlinson, one direction