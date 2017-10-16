Yet another story of sexual assault in Hollywood -- but also another story of Carrie Fisher being the coolest person ever!

Fisher's longtime friend Heather Ross went on Tucson's 94.9 Morning Mix radio show Monday to tell her story of being sexually assaulted by "an Oscar-winning producer" (whom she did not name -- see, Lindsay Lohan, people are still afraid to come forward without others speaking out).

Attn: Mayim Bialik -- she says she was dressed very conservatively in slacks and had "felt safe thinking, 'I'm overweight, I'm not attractive to these people, I'm not looking to become an actress.'" But she was assaulted all the same.

Attn: Donna Karan -- Ross also says she "stayed quiet for years" because she was worried people would say she "was asking for it" by simply agreeing to meet the man for dinner.

One person Ross did tell was her longtime friend, Carrie Fisher. And if there's anything we know about Princess Leia, it's that she was afraid of no one and nothing.

What Carrie did next was inspiring. Ross says:

