People are NOT happy with Mayim Bialik's take on the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

On Friday, The New York Times published an essay by The Big Bang Theory actress where she addressed the indie movie mogul's sexual misconduct. In the op-ed, titled Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World, Bialik revealed that she was never subjected to harassment, but was not surprised to learn of the "scope of [Harvey's] alleged predation."

As you surely know, Weinstein has been ousted from The Weinstein Company following numerous allegations of sexual harassment and rape. A-list accusers include Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, etc.

While Mayim attempted to pen a feminist piece denouncing Harvey, she seemingly shamed the victims by implying that only attractive women get sexually harassed. At one point during the essay, Mayim wrote:

