Melissa Etheridge Busted For Marijuana Possession At U.S.–Canada Border!

Melissa Etheridge is a passionate advocate for medical marijuana. Unfortunately, that didn't help her case when she was busted for drug possession back in August.

The 56-year-old singer was traveling back to the United States from Canada when her tour bus was reportedly stopped by Customs and Border Patrol in North Dakota.

According to TMZ, the drug-sniffing dogs picked up the scent of Etheridge's substances and exposed her marijuana oil to agents.

The rocker huffed and puffed to authorities, explaining that the drug is legal in California where she uses it to manage pain from cancer — but since marijuana isn't allowed in North Dakota, troopers weren't about to let Ethridge be the only one to carry the essential oils.

Related: Why Miley Cyrus Will Not Be Going On Tour

So, the music legend was booked for possession of a controlled substance. She reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge and was smiling from ear-to-ear in her mugshot, making us wonder just how long that THC oil lasts.

After using medical marijuana while undergoing chemotherapy after her 2004 breast cancer diagnosis, the musician has regularly advocated for the legalization of weed as a holistic alternative to pharmaceuticals.

She even admitted that she and her wife, Linda Wallem, regularly share joints with her two older kids, 20-year-old Bailey and 18-year-old Beckett.

We have a feeling the family won't be vacationing to North Dakota anytime soon.

[Image via Customs & Border Patrol.]

Tags: canadialand, customs and border patrol, drugs, legal matters, linda wallem, melissa etheridge