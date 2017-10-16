Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Officially Married!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/16/2017 11:19 AM ET | Filed under: Wedding WaltzMichael FassbenderAlicia Vikander

Surprise!!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander officially tied the knot at La Granja in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday!

The private duo has kept everything (including their engagement) under wraps since the start of their relationship in 2014. Alicia and Michael fell in love on the set of The Light Between Oceans — awwz!

The 40-year-old Irish actor and the 29-year-old Swedish starlet seem to be so happy!

Congrats, you two. We'd love some wedding photos when you get a sec!

[Image via WENN.]

